RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 134,093 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after buying an additional 232,393 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,166,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 4.0 %

RLJ stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $329.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.66 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Activity

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,462.51. This trade represents a 8.76 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.