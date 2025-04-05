Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Rogers worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 83.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CL King started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Rogers Trading Down 1.3 %

Rogers stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.44.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

