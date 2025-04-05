Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,271 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $34.20.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.69%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.