Sei Investments Co. Acquires 206 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL opened at $117.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $133.76.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $1,513,706.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,786.88. This represents a 41.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $1,016,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,591.35. The trade was a 40.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,338 shares of company stock worth $7,239,630. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.45.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

