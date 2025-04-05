Sei Investments Co. Acquires 81,078 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,078 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Tronox by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $833.12 million, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is -161.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In other Tronox news, Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

