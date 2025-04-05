Sei Investments Co. Acquires 9,788 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dorman Products by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $146.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,779.72. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $35,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 833,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,940,584.50. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,449. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

