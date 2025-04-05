Sei Investments Co. Buys 7,295 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.
Solventum Price Performance
NYSE:SOLV opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Solventum Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
