Sei Investments Co. Buys 7,295 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSE:SOLV opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08.

A number of research firms have commented on SOLV. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

