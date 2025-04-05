Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 46,199 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 6.1 %
VEU stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $63.81.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
