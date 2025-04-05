Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,769 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. FMR LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 3,862.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 98,961 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,167,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,260,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase in the third quarter worth $742,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,006.94. This represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti raised Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Steelcase Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCS stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

