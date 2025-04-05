Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,209 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COCO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vita Coco by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $691,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,006,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,355,336.53. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,347. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,811. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Up 3.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

