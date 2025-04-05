Sei Investments Co. Has $2.49 Million Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,953 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 255.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 172,785 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 29.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 19.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $29,382.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,586,676.25. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 1,063 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $27,946.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,040.85. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,611 shares of company stock worth $4,995,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.78 million, a PE ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

