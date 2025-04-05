Sei Investments Co. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Trading Down 5.4 %

OneSpan stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $527.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.03. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $20.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSPN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

