Sei Investments Co. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 24.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 352,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 673,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 84.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDEN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $36.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

