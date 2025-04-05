Sei Investments Co. Has $2.81 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CG. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.