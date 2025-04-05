Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,233,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in QuinStreet by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 30,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QNST stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $878.09 million, a PE ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuinStreet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $194,846.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,269.28. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.