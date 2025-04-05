Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 363,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,214 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth about $906,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 64.4% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 184,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 117,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 738.7% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 93,030 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,779.84. This represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.06. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

