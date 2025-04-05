Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,312 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 23.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Performance

FOXF opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $873.87 million, a P/E ratio of 80.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

View Our Latest Report on FOXF

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.