Sei Investments Co. Purchases 211,191 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 340.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COUR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Coursera Trading Down 1.8 %

COUR stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $46,363.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,211.38. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

