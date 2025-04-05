Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,796 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,333,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after acquiring an additional 344,355 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 539,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 277,164 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 10.5 %

NYSE BBVA opened at $12.23 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.4439 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

