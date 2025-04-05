Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,460 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 49,356 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 20,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 72,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $31,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.58. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.