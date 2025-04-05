Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,501 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 927,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 427,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
Nomad Foods Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $19.40 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of research firms have commented on NOMD. Barclays raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
