Sei Investments Co. Sells 46,373 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,157 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 46,373 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 253,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 80,304 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 207,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 187,957 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3,033.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 255,653 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $102,695.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,964.75. The trade was a 1.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,952.32. This represents a 68.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Glj Research cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $6.91 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

