Sei Investments Co. Sells 72 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,589.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,114,000 after buying an additional 334,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,777,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 297,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $175.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $169.17 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.62 per share, for a total transaction of $195,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,195.54. This trade represents a 7.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $513,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,835.24. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

