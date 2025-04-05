Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,600 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 158,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 38,652 shares during the period. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $651.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $82.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.81 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

