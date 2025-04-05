Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Quarry LP bought a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.