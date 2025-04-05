SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stake Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,879 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 58,176.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,705,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after buying an additional 2,700,543 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $14,479,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,208,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 620,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,497.38. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Dbs Bank raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

