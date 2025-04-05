Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Sonos worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Sonos by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 129,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 54,972 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth about $1,416,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Sonos by 19.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 910,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 145,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $8.60 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

