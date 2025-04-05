Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 378.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

