SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stake Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.22% of SoundThinking worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $15.56 on Friday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $195.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSTI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundThinking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Our Latest Report on SSTI

About SoundThinking

(Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.