SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,913 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.81% of SouthState worth $61,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 851,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,703,000 after purchasing an additional 139,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SouthState by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,812,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average is $100.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $114.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. This represents a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher purchased 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,481.78. This represents a 137.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

