SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYBL. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

Featured Stories

