Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Sportradar Group stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

