Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 20.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.75. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,441,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 174,858 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,565,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 32,073 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 25,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

