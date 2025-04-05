Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $25.99 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.26.

Apple Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $188.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

