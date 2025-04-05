Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,588 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUN. BNP Paribas raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Insider Activity

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,182.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 418,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,740.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $48,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,388.78. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,466 shares of company stock worth $1,136,397. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Trading Up 6.1 %

RUN opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.