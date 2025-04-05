The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,443,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cheesecake Factory worth $258,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,687.36. This trade represents a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $5,308,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,092,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,131,162.76. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 2.4 %

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $920.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.67 million. Research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 33.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

