Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 3,191 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,056,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after acquiring an additional 341,396 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 711,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after buying an additional 18,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,838,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 116,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.22 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

