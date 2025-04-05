Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 800,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 568,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,691,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 394,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

SMLF stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

