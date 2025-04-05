Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Diageo were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diageo by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,759,000 after buying an additional 229,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Diageo by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,141,000 after buying an additional 64,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $123,892,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 497,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,186,000 after acquiring an additional 31,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $145.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

