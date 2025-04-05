Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Shares in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.81. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $110.89.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

