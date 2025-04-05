Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,511 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sinclair were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sinclair by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 121,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Sinclair Price Performance

SBGI opened at $13.78 on Friday. Sinclair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $915.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.62. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David D. Smith purchased 17,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $294,487.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,811,582.95. The trade was a 1.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 262,541 shares of company stock worth $3,844,778. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sinclair Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Further Reading

