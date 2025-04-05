Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,981 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $14,127,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 508,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 249,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 52.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 83,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $829.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

