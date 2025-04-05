Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $129,000 Holdings in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,000 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the third quarter worth about $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Stock Down 0.1 %

FNA opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 1,044,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $13,617,606.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,810,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,850,067.52. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,875,984 shares of company stock valued at $24,359,971 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price target on Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair cut shares of Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.