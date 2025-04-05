Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $290,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,154.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $184.81 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $287.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.83.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

