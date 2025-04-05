Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $304,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 44,972 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 176,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 65,146 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

