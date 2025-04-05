Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in StoneCo were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in StoneCo by 51.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,972,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 36.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,190,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,788 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in StoneCo by 3,248.6% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,813,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after buying an additional 1,759,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in StoneCo by 327.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,580,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after buying an additional 1,210,817 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 47,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

