Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $224,000 in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,980,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,792,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,810,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $24,547,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $15,452,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

NICE opened at $141.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.88. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.19 and a 12-month high of $250.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

