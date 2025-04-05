Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $229,000 in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

