Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $229,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 939.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $52.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $75.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,130.15. This represents a 13.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,320. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 947,666 shares of company stock worth $61,513,341 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

