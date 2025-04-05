Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $243,000 in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 175,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 77,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHC. B. Riley began coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.31. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $379.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.97 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.60%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.